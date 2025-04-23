Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: May 2025

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

508-693-4509, ext. 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

We are closed on Monday, May 26, for Memorial Day.

Coffee and tea all day

9 am to 3 pm daily. Refreshments are served during all of our programs. Bring a friend!

Mondays

9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller, in person or on Zoom.

12:30 – 1:30 pm, Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, May 12 and 19.

1 – 2 pm, Chair Volleyball. Come have fun and meet new friends. Dress comfortably.

Tuesdays

10 am biweekly, Peticare with Darci, May 6 and 20. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.

12 pm biweekly, Oak Bluffs Police Department Luncheons, May 13 and 27. Call to make a reservation.

1 – 2:30 pm, Cornhole

1 – 3 pm, Crochet and Knit

Wednesdays

1 – 3 pm, Bingo!

Thursdays

May 1, Themed Luncheon: Pizza Party! Call or email to make your reservation. No

reservation, no pizza!

9 am, Exercise with Bill White, in person or on Zoom.

1 – 3 pm, Crochet and Knit

1 – 2:30 pm, Cornhole

Fridays

9 am, Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton, in person or on Zoom.

10:30 am, Chair Yoga

11 am – 1 pm, Smart Phone Mastery with Rachel and Char Rooney. Learn to use your smartphone with confidence.

12 – 3 pm, Game Day. Mah Jongg and other board games.

12:30 – 2:30 pm, Coloring Get-Together. Come to chat, color, and meet new friends!

Monthly Programs

May 7, Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop. Meet Chief Searle and his great team! Refreshments served. 10:30 am.

May 13, Wellness Clinic, 12:30-1:30 pm.

May 15, Monthly Board of Directors Meeting, 10:30 am, in person and on Zoom.

Date to be determined: Social Security Video Display Program. Call for an appointment. 9:30 am.

Outreach with Susan von Steiger, 508-693-4509, ext. 4