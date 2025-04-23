Oak Bluffs Town Column

“You’ll never get ahead by blaming your problems on other people.” —Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson turns 92 this month; he’s still playing music with his friends and enjoying life. Willie is one of the most talented and versatile musicians around, of any age. He has played country, blues, jazz, and gospel. His voice is so unique that Ray Charles said it only takes one note to know it’s Willie. Happy birthday, Willie!

Good time to clear those bookshelves! Our library is hosting a book drive on Saturday, April 26, from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. They are accepting books in all genres, for all ages — that are in very good to excellent condition. No textbooks, dictionaries, encyclopedias or Bibles, please, and no pocket-size paperbacks or games, puzzles, or DVDs. Books in demand are recent fiction, classics, cookbooks, gardening books, and books set on Martha’s Vineyard. All proceeds from book sales pay for library programs, materials, and supplies. So help out the library and free up some space on your bedside table!

If you want to donate books but cannot make it during the book drive, email libraryfriendsob@gmail.com to make arrangements to drop off.

Delanie Pickering has been playing and singing the blues in France for the past month, touring with European musicians and bringing her unique style to many venues, including festivals and small clubs. She’s receiving rave reviews in global music publications. I hope the French audiences realize how lucky they are! We’re missing her here at home, and can’t wait to hear about her adventures!

The P.A. Club is hosting a fundraiser for “First Friday,” the monthly street and beach party in Vineyard Haven. Join this kickoff event on May 2 from 6 to 9 pm, which will include live music, food, and art.

The Oak Bluffs School PTO is hosting “Mayday Payday-BINGO Night” on Thursday, May 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the P.A. Club. This is a 21-plus event, with no prizes under $50. You do NOT have to be an O.B. parent to join the fun and win big! The first bingo night was very popular; you might want to get advance tickets for $20 at bit.ly/MayDayBingo. Tickets at the door will be $25. Proceeds will go toward building a new K-4 playground.

April 24 brings lots of birthday balloons for one of my favorite and most adventurous pals, Judy Murray. Judy shares her day with James Moreis, Sharisse Scott-Rawlins, and Barbara Coles Oberfest. I hope Donna Pacheco takes the day off for her birthday on April 25th! Vanessa Vento will celebrate her day on the 26th. Sam Oslyn will be partying in Brooklyn on April 27. Sam shares that day with Noah Hazelton. Bunches of balloons go to Melanie Rivers and Tabitha Clark on the 28th. They share the day with author Harper Lee. Beth Glynn and Elizabeth McMahon celebrate on the 29th. Happy birthday to Brian Ditchfield and Penny Wong on April 30! They share the day with Willie Nelson.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.