Poet’s Corner: Glory

Glory

By Cecily Bryant

As uncertain as the days may seem, the spring rains do come

The pinkletinks chorus on Parsonage Pond is as full-bodied as ever it was

And with it the renewed energy of the winter weary embrace one another once again

We peer at flower beds to seek signs of emerging life and listen for newly arrived bird song

The lambs in the meadows are hopping

on their newfound legs and their bleating calls fill the still chilly air

And for all the world’s woes we can stop and marvel if only for a small while

at the true glory of life itself

Cecily Bryant is a longtime resident of West Tisbury, where she ran a small school and raised her son as a resident of Vineyard Haven. Her poems are in a number of publications.

