Poet’s Corner: Glory

Glory
By Cecily Bryant
As uncertain as the days may seem, the spring rains do come
The pinkletinks chorus on Parsonage Pond is as full-bodied as ever it was
And with it the renewed energy of the winter weary embrace one another once again
We peer at flower beds to seek signs of emerging life and listen for newly arrived bird song
The lambs in the meadows are hopping
on their newfound legs and their bleating calls fill the still chilly air
And for all the world’s woes we can stop and marvel if only for a small while
at the true glory of life itself
Cecily Bryant is a longtime resident of West Tisbury, where she ran a small school and raised her son as a resident of Vineyard Haven. Her poems are in a number of publications.
