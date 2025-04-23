Real Estate Transactions: April 14 – 18, 2025

Aquinnah

April 14, Claire Mary Wall and the Estate of John L. Zannini, also known as John Louis Zannini, sold 488 and 476 Lighthouse Road to Stig Leschly for $749,000.

April 16, Edward Harris III sold land off 0 Moshup Trail to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $35,370.

April 17, Grace Reeves sold land off 0 Moshup Trail to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $6,435.

Edgartown

April 14, John P. Bretl and Jennifer K. Bretl sold 7 Clark Drive to Richard S. Dubin, trustee, 7 Clark Drive Realty Trust, for $1,555,000.

April 16, Marilyn C. Hopkins, the Estate of Richard T. Wilton II, and Melissa M. Wilton sold 9 Briarwood Drive to Marilyn C. Hopkins and Thomas Hopkins for $475,000.

April 16, Audrey Batista-Vieira sold 395 West Tisbury Road to Ninja LLC for $1,662,000.

April 18, John Sutton and Jayne Sutton sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 204 Week 20 to Dorothy M. Connolly and John M. Mac Gillivray for $1,000.

April 18, Polly Slater Glover, Katherine Miller, Mary S. Williamson, Stephen W. Potter, and Harriet Potter sold 0 Dike Road Lot 8 to Katherine Miller, Mary Williamson, Stephen W. Potter, and Harriet Potter for $6,845.40.

April 18, Alan G. Badey sold 55 Old Purchase Road to Matthew Grodd, trustee of 55 Old Purchase Road Realty Nominee Trust, for $2,175,000.

April 18, Nicholas Anderle, trustee of Nicholas M. Anderle Revocable Trust of 2009, sold 87 Schoolhouse Road to Barry Hirsch and Eileen Hirsch for $1,350,000.

Oak Bluffs

April 17, Wendy Renee Harman sold 4 Quail Run Road Unit 17 to Jonathan Rosen and Krista Rosen for $865,000.

West Tisbury

April 18, Katharine O. Beattie and Michael W. Beattie sold 55 Charles Neck Way to Veronica Ruth Martini and Hannah Venables Slater for $1,837,500.