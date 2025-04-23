Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: My dog lets me sleep on the bed.

I am so happy for days with bright sunshine, now there is a bit of warmth in the air. All those rainy days made me feel as if winter would never go away.

Note that the M.V. League of Women Voters will introduce you to candidates for election in Tisbury on Thursday, May 1, at 6:30 pm at the Senior Center at 34 Pine Tree Road. There are two contested races. Two independent candidates, Michael Watts and Alicia Lesnikowska, are running for a three-year slot on the school committee. There are also three residents running for a single vacancy on the board of health. They are Israel Ziegenhorn, William Henry O’Brien, and George A. Santos Jr. The town election is May 13.

This is different: OLAUG-Cape Cod (Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage) is coming to M.V. This program for women ages 65 to 85 has been active on the Cape since 2017. Ruth Folchman and Mary Marro are leading this adventure to create the first chapter of OLAUG of M.V. Looking for two or three more strong distance swimmers, and two strong and nimble kayakers, interested in cleaning up our ponds and willing to make a commitment. Find out more at olaug-ma.com and call Ruth at 413-575-0110, or send an email to olaug.mv@gmail.com

Even though our library has moved, it welcomes you to enjoy a visit with author Holly Bellebuono for a discussion of her new book, “Once Upon a Place: Forests, Caverns, and Other Places of Transformation in Myths, Fairy Tales, and Film,” at the Katharine Cornell Theater at 51 Spring St. Free, at 6 pm on Tuesday, May 6.

The M.V. Playhouse has a special offering for you. There will be three public readings, on May 15, 16, and 17, following a two-week workshop. This is a new play by Elaine Savory Jones about American artist Loïs Mailou Jones, directed by MJ Bruder Munafo. Loïs Mailou Jones had to battle racism, sexism, and the conditions of the art market to achieve her goal to become a significant artist. Her mother, her Haitian husband, and her French friend gave her a secure base where she could cope with defeats to make her unique work.

There will be only three performances of “Driver’s Seat: An Obsessive Compulsive Disaster,” written and performed by Ellie Brelis, directed by Emily Mikolitch. Buckle up for a shockingly funny and twisted ride through a young woman’s epic breakup, major breakdown, coming out, and — just possibly — learning how to drive. All at the M.V. Playhouse on May 22, 23, and 24.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Alexandra Habekost. Jessica Soleil and Melanie Jane Dickson will party on Monday. Happy birthday on Wednesday to Andrew Williamson, and to his twin sister Ellie Williamson on Thursday.

Heard on Main Street: We are still celebrating April showers, now promising the dandelions of summer.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.