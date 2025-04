Memorial Day, May 26

Volunteers are needed to help set up the Avenue of Flags at 7:30 am in Vineyard Haven, and take them down at 3 pm. The Memorial March will step off from the American Legion in Vineyard Haven at 10:30 am. Refreshments will be served afterward.

Dukes County Veterans Services

Phone: 508-693-6887

Website: dukescounty.org/veterans-services-officer