Warrant issued for Thrift

A warrant was issued for David Lee Thrift on Friday at the Edgartown District Court after Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Ailey Kirwin informed Judge Benjamin Barnes that Thrift was allegedly spotted in public alongside a victim, violating a condition of his release.

Thrift, who spent more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty for rape in 2011, was in Edgartown district court earlier this month for a bail reduction after facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon for crimes he committed on Island in March. Instead of reducing Thrift’s bail, the judge increased his bail to $1,500.

Thrift was also issued pretrial conditions that he stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victims, with one reportedly being in a relationship with him during the incident in March.

Tisbury Police submitted two incident reports to the commonwealth, requesting a warrant, stating that they spotted Thrift with one of the victims at Stop & Shop on April 15 and at Cumberland Farms on April 19, violating his terms of release.

Based on the information, Judge Barnes issued a warrant for Thrift’s arrest. Thrift’s next court appearance for his crimes in March are on May 22.