Vineyarders compete in new Island marathon series

Hundreds of long-distance runners looking to challenge themselves were jogging around down-Island Sunday, taking on a marathon or half marathon hosted by a new non-profit aiming to bring the Vineyard’s running community together for the long and arduous race for the first time since 2023.

The MV Spring classic marathon was the second in a series of four from the MV Classic, a non-profit organized by Island running enthusiasts. All proceeds from the four marathons over the course of the year are dedicated to going back into the Island community with the first race run in December.

In the full marathon on Sunday, John Wheeler, 30, took first place overall with a time of 2:58:58 and Honnah Flores, 27, took first place for women at 3:25:40. In the half marathon, Andrew Zhou, 26, took first place overall with a time of 1:27:12, and Allison Meehan, 23, was right on his heels, taking first for women and second overall with a time of 1:27:46.

“I wanted to be first overall,” said Meehan after the race. “I thought I was going to catch that guy,”

The MV Spring Classic marathon and half marathon had racers lining up on Sunday morning at MVRHS. Runners circled Edgartown for the 13.1-mile half and Katama for the full, 26.2 mile race. Both turned back to take in the beauty of Beach Road before ending at Waban Park in Oak Bluffs.

Race director for the spring classic Meghan McDonald said the new races grew out of a wish from the community.

“Since the other one’s stopped, I’ve fielded so many questions through the run club and other places saying, ‘can we have a marathon or even a half?’” said McDonald. The Martha’s Vineyard Marathon, hosted by USA Endurance Events started in 2017 and was last on Island in 2023. “The whole point is to get people moving because we really do have an active community. When more people are interested in this stuff, it makes for a better community as a whole.”

McDonald is excited to bring marathons back to the Island and is thankful for the support of Island’s towns.

“We are so thankful to the town of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown for letting us bring this back,” said McDonald. “Especially the police and fire departments and all emergency services who are out here working with us. It has been great.”

The 2025 MV Spring Classic had a total of 53 full marathon qualifiers and saw three individuals qualify for the 2026 Boston Marathon.