Aquinnah Town Column

Last week was a doozy. It began with Easter Sunday kites flying on the circle, where more than 100 people of all ages enjoyed the sight of dozens of kites floating in the crazy blue sky. Folks were so happy, with people little and big getting their kites up, and then watching in wonder as the colors danced and bobbed over the heads of neighbors greeting neighbors. It was a community at play.

Then it was spring break for the schools, so the Island became quiet as many families left the rock for a quick vacation. As a result, unfortunately, there were few people in the audience at the League of Women Voters candidate forum. The forum went ahead as planned for the select board candidates, incumbent Gary Haley and challenger Chris Manning. Gary quietly displayed his deep knowledge of and experience with the workings of the town, and Chris displayed his deep commitment to the town and his desire to learn. Everyone there mourned the fact that no candidates had stepped up for vacancies on the planning board, the board of health, or the library board of trustees. Each one of these bodies plays an important role in matters that can have a real impact on your life. The problems facing this nation are huge at this very moment, and some of them will play out on the local level. This is your chance to make a difference. The election will be held May 15. Get your courage together and start campaigning among your neighbors as a write-in candidate for one of these positions. You’re needed.

Last week also saw good news on the medical front for two of our beloveds. Adriana Ignacio underwent major surgery in Boston, and I’m glad to report that she came through with flying colors, and is hoping to be home within a week. And we are all dancing with relief that Gabbi Camilleri’s MRI came out so well.

Following the Variety Show at Town Hall on May 1, there is more joy to be found. On Saturday, May 3, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm, Aquinnah Wampanoag educator Brad Lopes is offering a workshop for educators at beautiful Stillpoint (20 Stillpoint Meadows Road, West Tisbury). This workshop equips teachers with essential strategies for working with indigenous content and building meaningful relationships with Native students and communities. The workshop is free to Island educators. Brad is a fine teacher, and the information and practical advice are powerful. To learn more or to register, visit aquinnah.org/events/best-practicers-may3.

Birthday greetings go to Ella Mahoney on May 1, Maysel Vanderhoop White on May 2, Isaac Vanderhoop on May 5, and Alex Taylor on May 6.

Shops are opening on the Cliffs, and Aquila will now be open on weekends. The trees are leafing up nicely. And I am headed to the final surgery on my hands, with full recovery in sight. Life is precious and good. Stay healthy, and don’t let the greedy, power-hungry shenanigans in Washington stop you from standing strong.

