Chilmark Town Column

Lambs frolic in the fields. Some are fed by bottle. North Tabor Farm put squash plants in the ground, and they offered free seedling potatoes. Their farm stand is fully stocked, including shiitake pâte.

Sunday afternoon, Menemsha filled with the community, friends, and family of Karsten Larsen. It was a gathering he would have loved. You can forget how starved you are for moments when we vastly outnumber visitors. “Fair winds and following seas, Cap.”

Perhaps there is something in the Chilmark water that inspires adventure and loyalty to community, friends, and family.

“Life shouldn’t be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly shouting, ’Wow! What a ride!’” —Hunter Thompson

Noting with sorrow the passing of Margaret (“Ann”) Deitrich (Kammerer), 93, of Chilmark, at the Henrietta Brewer House on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Ann passed along the love of the outdoors to her children, even teaching them the finer points of fishing and cleaning the catch of the day.

Ann was devoted to her community, from delivering Meals on Wheels to the Chilmark Community Church, a manager of the Chilmark Flea Market, participant in the CROP Walk, and at age 77, volunteered to travel to Louisiana to assist the victims of Hurricane Katrina. She was a member of the board of the Up-Island Council on Aging and the League of Women Voters, and a member of the town of Chilmark finance committee and conservation committee, and read to the kindergarteners at the Chilmark School.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, 455 State Road, PMB 244, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or online at hospiceofmv.org/donations, or to the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, P.O. Box 1729, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or online at mvcenter4living.org/donations.

Iggy’s popped open for a few hours in Menemsha last Sunday. The warmth of their greeting is a welcome match for their delicious bread, croissants, sticky buns, and excellent coffee, and brings us out. They will return Mother’s Day, May 11, and Memorial Day weekend.

New memories and traditions sit on top of memories of the Bite. Karen Flynn, Jackie Morgan, Michael Flynn, and Barbara Flynn.

Mother’s Day weekend brings the Minnesingers’ spring show, “This Joint Is Jumpin’,” highlighting songs from stage and screen, and solo performances from graduating seniors Josephine Powers, Aiden Weiland, Aedan Coogan, Lulu White, Jameson Whitmarsh, Jordan Souza, Ken J. Christie, and Jennifer Silva. There are two performances, both at the MVRHS PAC: Saturday, May 10, at 7 pm and Sunday, May 11, (Mother’s Day) at 2 pm. All ticket sales are at the door (cash, credit card, check, and Venmo accepted). Ticket prices are $15 general admission, $10 seniors, and $5 students.

The Friends of the Chilmark Library invites us to an Afternoon Tea celebrating the life and service of Susan Murphy on Saturday, May 10, 4 to 6 pm.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.