Edgartown Town Column

There’s no denying it anymore — the month of May has arrived, and with it, Main Street is getting busier, the Edgartown shops are welcoming more visitors, and our local restaurants are expanding their hours already. Events are starting to populate our calendars in a more consistent manner.

First up, on Saturday, May 3, from 10 am to 2 pm, join Donaroma’s Nursery as Rich Couse, program director at BiodiversityWorks, presents an engaging talk on the Natural Neighbors program, which fosters connections between people and local biodiversity. All native plants will be 15 percent off, and this free event will take place at Donaroma’s Nursery on Upper Main Street in Edgartown.

Two days later, the Martha’s Vineyard Island Weddings Magazine hosts its annual industry conference for wedding and event professionals, called “Martha’s Party,” a two-day event (May 5 to 7) where speakers and panelists (myself included) will be providing expert insights, tips, and more about planning events on Martha’s Vineyard. If you’re in the wedding and event industry, this is a must-not-miss event. Tickets can be purchased online at marthasparty.com.

Caroline Flanders informed me that the Minnesingers’ spring show, “This Joint Is Jumpin’,” will be featuring songs from stage and screen, with performances at the MVRHS PAC on Saturday, May 10, at 7 pm, and Sunday, May 11 (Mother’s Day), at 2 pm; tickets will be sold at the door ($15 general admission, $10 seniors, $5 students, all payment forms accepted). The show will highlight solo performances from graduating seniors and Edgartown School alumni Jameson Whitmarsh and Aedan Coogan, along with Jhennifer Silva, Josephine Powers, Aiden Weiland, Lulu White, Jordan Souza, and Ken J. Christie. This concert is a key fundraiser supporting the Minnesingers’ European tours, scholarships, and program costs, and they are hoping to fill the house, so make sure to support any way you can!

If you’re looking for a midweek pocket of peace, stop into the “Restorative Reset” with Jelisa Difo at the Edgartown library, on Wednesday, May 7, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. This class will explore restorative yin postures done close to the ground to promote deep rest and encourage physical, mental, and emotional relaxation. I’ve taken this class before, and it truly is a great way to connect your thoughts and your muscles in a calm, relaxing setting.

Heads up, seniors! The Edgartown Council on Aging (ECOA), in collaboration with Healthy Aging M.V., has launched a pilot program called Chappy Connect, where it is offering free transportation for Chappaquiddick residents ages 60 and up. Rides are available Monday through Thursday between 9 am and 1:30 pm, and must be scheduled by calling the ECOA at 508-627-4368 by 3 pm on Thursdays for the following week. Funded by the Chappy Point to Point race, the program provides rides to destinations like grocery stores, pharmacies, medical appointments, the Steamship Authority, and more. Thanks to ECOA Director Lyndsay Famariss for the information.

Another free transportation opportunity: a reminder to take advantage of the Vineyard Transit Authority’s Fare Free program, through September 2025. Hop on and off the buses throughout the Island without having to pay a dime or swipe a pass. More information on vineyardtransit.com.

I only have one birthday shout-out this week, and it’s an extra-special one: Karen Newhart at the Mailroom (May 4). Karen is the embodiment of customer service, keeps every piece of mail somehow organized in her brain, and is always happy to chat for a few minutes when I pick up my mail. Happy birthday, Karen, thanks for all you do for the Edgartown community!

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Marnely Murray, marnely@gmail.com.