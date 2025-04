Join Maranda Post for a fun, energetic, and welcoming fitness and faith experience. This full-body cardiovascular workout, mixed with light weights and stretching, is set to popular praise and worship songs. Appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Everyone is welcome. Bring a water bottle, towel or yoga mat, and hand weights (optional). Donations appreciated. Saturdays from 10 to 11 am. Childcare is provided most Saturdays. Grace Church, Vineyard Haven.