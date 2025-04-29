Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice of relaxation in nature, has been shown to improve immune response, mental performance, and creativity. With Shanta Gabriel, who has worked in the field of alternative health for 40 years, enjoy an easy, mindful stroll through the beautiful Polly Hill Arboretum environment in West Tisbury. During this forest bathing experience, you will be encouraged to stay in a quiet presence while you open your senses to the world around you. Tuesdays from 10 to 11 am. Sign up at bit.ly/PHA_ForestBathing.