Margaret Ann Deitrich (Kammerer), 93, of Chilmark, peacefully passed away at the Henrietta Brewer House on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Born in Orange, N.J., Ann grew up in South Orange, N.J., and graduated from Columbia High School. Always seeking to blaze a new path, Ann attended Allegheny College, where she graduated with a B.S., and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. After graduation she and her lifelong friend, Marilyn Schnaars, embarked on a cross-country car trip exploring the U.S. Upon her return, she was employed by CIBA Pharmaceuticals in their research department, eventually leaving there to become a full-time mom. Later she resumed her career at Airco, serving as an economic analyst, and while being a mom and working full-time, earned her MBA in finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1978.

In 1958, while on another girls’ trip with Marilyn aboard a windjammer, Ann met Robert (“Bob”) Deitrich in Camden, Maine. They soon learned that they were both from New Jersey, and their love story was born. They married in 1959, and together raised a family in Maplewood and Park Ridge, N.J., before retiring to Chilmark in 1986.

Ann was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and special grandmother and great-grandmother. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren in her home. “Grammy” enjoyed being physically active well into her later years, and was able to enjoy many hours of kayaking, hiking, and traveling with her granddaughters. She enjoyed showcasing her artistic talents, and enjoyed many memorable, fun days making crafts with her granddaughters.

Ann and Bob fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard during their first trip there in 1960, with Ann’s parents. She loved the Vineyard, especially the wildlife, nature, and conservation. Her many hobbies were varied, including birding, gardening, kayaking, baking, art, and playing bridge with her circle of friends. In 1991 she began to fulfill her desire to travel, and went to her first Elderhostel, thus beginning a traveling journey where she attended at least 30 programs, either by herself, with her family, or with Vineyard friends. These trips brought her to Virginia and all up through the East Coast into Canada. Her international trips included a memorable trip to Ireland with her granddaughter Allie, to England with son Chuck, and twice to Africa with her best traveling partner, Jane, when they both were in their 80s.

Ann passed along the love of the outdoors in her children, even teaching them the finer points of fishing and cleaning the catch of the day. She instilled a devotion to family that her children seek to emulate every day. Ann’s love of art and talent was passed on to her granddaughter Allie, and her desire to travel and love of sorority life was passed on to her granddaughter Emily. Both granddaughters also inherited her love for animals, and for never being shy to speak your mind.

In her later years there was nothing that thrilled her more than the sight of her great-grandchildren, whether it was in person or on FaceTime.

Ann was devoted to her Martha’s Vineyard community, serving as a Meals on Wheels volunteer for Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, and was honored as volunteer of the year in 2010 in recognition of her more than 20 years of dedication to the service of others, and having earned the reputation as a good friend to have on Martha’s Vineyard. Ann was an active member in the Chilmark Community Church, participating in the choir and finance committee. She was a manager of the Chilmark Flea Market, a participant in the CROP Walk, and in 2008, while at age 77, volunteered to travel to Louisiana to assist the victims of Hurricane Katrina. She was a member of the board of the Up-Island Council on Aging, a member of the League of Women Voters, and a member of the Chilmark finance committee and conservation committee, and always found time for one of her most enjoyable activities, reading to the kindergarteners at the Chilmark School.

Margaret Ann is survived by her devoted son, Charles Deitrich of Chilmark; and daughter Rebecca Overgaard (Patrick O’Dea) of Ramsey, N.J. She was the loving grandmother of Alexandra Overgaard Nunez (Sergio) of Middletown, Del., and Emily Overgaard (Parker Kuehn) of San Marcos, Texas; loving great-grandmother to Julian, Angelina, and Sergio Nunez; sister-in-law of Jacqueline Kammerer; and beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Charles Deitrich; her father, Herbert Charles Kammerer; her mother, Margaret Dunlop (Wilson) Kammerer; brother, Herbert Charles Kammerer Jr.; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jean and Pete Beckhusen.

For the last few years of her life, she was embraced and cared for by the wonderful staff at the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living. She will be remembered by them as always being cheerful, loving, and kind. The family would like to thank Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, especially Kamila, for helping Ann through her last days.

A memorial service will be held at the Chilmark Community Church, 9 Menemsha Road in Chilmark, on Saturday, July 19, at 11 am. Interment at Abel’s Hill Cemetery will be private.

“Life shouldn’t be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather, to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly shouting, ’Wow! What a ride!’”