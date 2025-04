On Sunday, May 4, from 1 to 3 pm, photographer Lynn Christoffers will offer free portraits to all grandmothers, mothers, and families in honor of Mother’s Day. Lynn will take photos in the West Tisbury library’s Children’s Room, and will send you a .jpeg via email. Bring your mother, or grandmother, or children, or whoever is special to you, to help celebrate Mother’s Day. (No pets, please.) This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.