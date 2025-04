Real Estate Transactions: April 21 – 25, 2025

Aquinnah

April 22, Helen Wazner Mays sold land off 0 Moshup Trail to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $2,700.

Chilmark

April 24, Mary McN. Callagy sold 2 Squibnocket Road to Jarvis 101 LLC for $9,525,000.

Edgartown

April 22, James Haskell Mayo II and Anita D. Stearns Mayo sold 18 Swan Lane to James Mayo II, trustee of Mayo Family Trust, for $1.

April 22, Letty Olga Fonteyne and Karen Renee Raymond Fonteyne, trustees of Letty Olga Fonteyne Revocable Trust Agreement, sold 25 Boldwater Road to 25 Boldwater LLC for $10.

Oak Bluffs

April 24, Gary BenDavid sold 69 Forest Ave. to Gary Francis BenDavid and Joan Ellen BenDavid, trustees of Gary Francis BenDavid 2025 Trust, for $1.

April 24, Gary F. BenDavid and Joellen BenDavid, also known as Joan Ellen BenDavid, sold 71 Forest Ave. to Joan Ellen BenDavid and Gary Francis BenDavid, trustee of Joan Ellen Bendavid 2025 Trust, for $1.