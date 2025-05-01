Little Lady’s last ride

1 of 11

From the fishing docks in Menemsha that have been her home for decades, an iconic, inter-generational fishing vessel bobbed in the waves on its way to Vineyard Haven on Thursday morning, the May sun beating down on her deck. It was the last ride for the Little Lady, with its green and red wood hull and single mast, before she undergoes an extensive renovation.

The Little Lady, built in 1929, is now slated to begin a years-long restoration at wooden boat builders Gannon and Benjamin Marine Railway.

It’s the sole remaining one-man, wooden dragger in New England, and represents a period when fishing traditions were passed down through generations rather than ruled by corporate gains and mass production.

Thursday morning’s sail from up-Island to Tisbury was a bittersweet moment for the vessel’s owner Dennis (Denny) Jason Jr. and his brother Bruce Gray, both of whom were on board during her final voyage — Little Lady will never again be the same as she was today.

The boat will continue to be a fishing vessel post-restoration, but on an educational basis, mainly through outreach to Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School students, with Jason standing at her helm through it all.

Jason, who took over as the owner of the vessel from his father in 2006, has been aboard Little Lady since his childhood. For him, Thursday’s sail was an emotional journey, rooted in three generations of stewardship. Jason’s grandfather, Leonard Jason, Sr., was the first owner of the boat.

“There’s a lot of generational pride in the boat for sure,” said Gray. He said he and his brother have a lot of family memories associated with the vessel. “Danny has been an incredible captain and steward,” he said. “He takes a lot of pride in the fact that he’s carried the tradition on from his father.”

But in recent years, upkeep of the vessel has become a challenge.

“It’s a blessing and a curse,” Jason said about owning such a maintenance-intensive boat. He said repairs are expensive and take a lot of time, which has made it difficult to focus on fishing and simply getting her out on the water.

The repair will cost a total of $2 million, according to estimations provided by the Fisherman’s Preservation Trust. Voters in Chilmark on Monday passed a warrant article for the town to provide $100,000 as a kickstarter to the project. Now Little Lady will be in the hands of five or six Gannon and Benjamin restorers, and repairs will take place once funded.

Nat Benjamin, co-founder of Gannon and Benjamin and who will be spearheading the restoration, intercepted the fishing boat on Thursday as it sailed from up-Island, watching Little Lady glide across the white-tipped ocean waves. He said he’s eager to be a part of her repair, recalling his first time aboard the vessel about a decade ago as an experience of history and authenticity.

“You can feel the generations of fishermen who have been aboard,” Benjamin said. “There’s an Island history, there’s a personal history, and it’s a beautiful design.”

When Little Lady is in the hands of Gannon and Benjamin, they’ll be repairing planks, restoring the deck and frame, and replacing the rigging and wheelhouse. The vessel has needed pumpouts and watchful maintenance to stay afloat thus far, and is due for multiple upgrades.

Fundraising for the restoration has and will be a journey, too. The cost is substantial, but those close to the project say the payoff will speak for itself. Little Lady has been a symbol of community resilience, and the maritime root of Island life for nearly one hundred years, as well as being the last vessel of her kind on the East Coast. Those involved in the restoration said her repair is not just about her use, but also her impact and educational potential.

The Fisherman’s Preservation Trust published an informational guide on the Chilmark town page about Little Lady and ways to donate to the project. John Keene, president of the nonprofit, said the Fisherman’s Preservation Trust was founded to support the longevity of the Island’s working waterfronts. Providing information about these vessels and their continuance is part of that mission.

“[We want to] keep that fabric of Menemsha alive,” Keene said, and clarified that every town is a part of that working model for historic preservation.

Liz Packer — whose father John Packer owns Tisbury Wharf Company, the dock that Little Lady will be tied to while awaiting repair — said the vessel is a part of the Island community.

“She’s very special,” Packer said. “And it’s gonna take a community to keep her going.”

The Little Lady’s past was marked with fishing trips, Menemsha memories, and sails across the open sea. Her future is intended to be one of education, maritime pride, and generational Island stewardship. Any fish caught on her going forward will be donated to the public schools and the Island Grown Initiative’s food pantry, feeding the community still, but in a different way.

Since his ownership, Jason said he’s sanded and painted Little Lady almost every year to avoid any potential for rot. Her mast is chipped in some places, with the many layers of pale orange paint visible. The years of care for her are tangible, with past paint colors peeking through like the rings on a tree, telling her story. Jason is the third generation to steward this vessel.

“My grandfather would love to see this,” he said.