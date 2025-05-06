Luke Alexander Mercer

Tilly Alexander and Kyle Mercer of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Luke Alexander Mercer, on April 26, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Luke weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

Eloá Fesseira Costa

Natalia C.C.S. Oliveira and Agrimax Da Silva Costa of Martha’s Vineyard announce the birth of a daughter, Eloá Fesseira Costa, born on April 29, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Eloá weighed 7 pounds, 0.36 ounces.

Emmie Marina Bartkowski

Leanne Bartkowski and Jeffrey Batkowski of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Emmie Marina Bartkowski, on May 1, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Emmie weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.