Chilmark Town Column

Pausing to sit has rewards. Noticed a chickadee bringing tufts to a hole in a tree, perhaps building a nest.

Allergies and ticks are a hard combination, but working the soil feeds my soul.

Wishing everyone a happy Mother’s Day, so grateful you were born. Grateful to all the women who show up in so many places in our lives. Here’s to those who mentor. Those who love. Those who inspire. Those who guide. Those who sit with us when times are hard and those who cheer us on. Those who hold confidences forever. Those who believe, “Of course you can, and no matter what, it will be OK.”

Time passes, and the threads weave memories of Kathy Coe teaching me to swim in Menemsha with later-in-life visits where the conversations inspired and filled the heart and mind.

Her internment will be at 11 am on May 17 at the Abel’s Hill Cemetery followed by a celebration of her life at the Chilmark Community Center at noon. We are invited to bring a dish to share. Kathy died on Dec. 15, 2024, at the age of 71.

Regret, like shame, is a toxic flavor best remedied by the opportunities of connection that arise over a lifetime, and this weekend offers many opportunities.

Iggy’s popped opened for a few hours in Menemsha last Sunday. The warmth of their greeting is a welcome match to their delicious bread, croissants, sticky buns, and excellent coffee, and brings us out. They will return on Mother’s Day, May 11, and Memorial Day weekend.

Mother’s Day weekend brings the Minnesingers’ spring show, “This Joint Is Jumpin’,” highlighting songs from stage and screen, and solo performances from graduating seniors: Josephine Powers, Aiden Weiland, Aedan Coogan, Lulu White, Jameson Whitmarsh, Jordan Souza, Ken J. Christie, and Jennifer Silva. There are two performances, both at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center: Saturday, May 10, at 7 pm, and Sunday, May 11 (Mother’s Day) at 2 pm. All ticket sales are at the door (cash, credit card, check, and Venmo accepted). Ticket prices are $15 general admission, $10 seniors, and $5 students.

The Friends of the Chilmark Library invite us to an Afternoon Tea celebrating the life and service of Susan Murphy on Saturday, May 10, 4 to 6 pm.

Congratulations are in order: Kristen Zern posted that her daughter, Jeni Zern, and Marzell Reuben Sampson got married on Friday, May 2, at Menemsha Beach!

