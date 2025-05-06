Court Report: April 13 – 25, 2025

April 13

Stephen P. Bennett, 58, Onset; false statement under penalty of perjury, intimidation of a witness/juror/police/court official, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

April 17

Julia C. Gardner, 44, Vineyard Haven; uninsured motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, arraigned and held without bail, continued to pretrial hearing.

Lanieca Haughton, 20, Edgartown; uninsured motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, motor vehicle lights violation, arraigned and held without bail, continued to pretrial hearing.

April 18

Dailson P. Deoliveira, 30, Vineyard Haven; operating motor vehicle with license suspended, no inspection sticker, speeding in violation of special regulation, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

April 24

Mary Look, 34, Edgartown; assault and battery on a household/family member, arraigned and held, bail set at $300 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Higor Mota, 24, Vineyard Haven; assault and battery on household/family member, arraigned and held, bail set at $300 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Keith R. Crossland, 40, Oak Bluffs; fail to stop for police, speeding in violation of special regulation, fail to stop/yield, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

April 25

Jefferson D. Izidio, 23, West Tisbury; miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violations, motor vehicle not meeting RMV safety standards, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, arraigned and held, bail set at $200, continued to pretrial hearing.