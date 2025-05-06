Edgartown Town Column

Living in a seasonal destination like New England truly makes time move at a completely different, and utterly fast, speed. When I used to live in the Dominican Republic, it was an endless summer, year-round. As spring wakes up in Edgartown, gone are the slow days of winter, when the start of the season seems like a far-off moment. Now, we’re here — it’s here — and with that, the people, the traffic, the flowers, and the rainstorms. Let’s hope this Mother’s Day weekend is a bright and sunny one, so you don’t have to track in wet, muddy boots when you visit Mom.

You might want to kick off Mother’s Day weekend by registering for a Sound Bath Session with Trish Ginter at the Edgartown library on Saturday the 10th, starting at 11:30 am. You need to register for this, but as I have mentioned before, it’s such an experience. A sound bath creates an environment that allows you to pause and deeply listen, immerse yourself in sound, and offer your mind and body moments of reprieve and restoration. Trish uses crystal singing bowls as well as other instruments to create a soundscape that will help you relax and explore deep listening. Just what all mothers need.

The following day, Sunday, is Mother’s Day, and Edgartown has a few options to celebrate around delicious food that Mom doesn’t have to cook herself, or beg you to do the dishes after. Check out the brunch options at Alchemy, Bettini at the Harbor View Hotel, and Rockfish. I suggest calling ahead and seeing if you can make a reservation — it’s a busy weekend, and you want to make sure everything goes as planned on Mother’s Day. It goes without saying that it might also be nice to call Donaroma’s Nursery or Juniper, and order her flowers when you finish reading this column.

After spending a lovely Mother’s Day, head back to the library on Monday the 12th at 6pm for an author talk: “The Golden Land.” Join local author Liz Shick for an exploration of the true stories behind her awardwinning novel, “The Golden Land.” From Burmese astrology and marionettes to the last king and queen of Burma to the military regime that ruled the country for more than 50 years, Liz will share how the six years she lived in Burma (Myanmar) inspired her to write “The Golden Land.” A Q and A and book signing will follow the discussion. Light refreshments will be served. This program is funded by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library. No registration required.

That same day, later in the afternoon, see Sengekontacket Pond in a new light — moonlight — as Felix Neck celebrates each month’s full moon. With a guide, kayak on the pond as the sun sets, stars twinkle, and the moon rises. Ages 14-plus are welcome on this Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary adventure. Full details are on the Mass Audubon website.

With that, a full weekend awaits — wishing all the motherly figures out there a very relaxing and delicious day!

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Marnely Murray, marnely@gmail.com.