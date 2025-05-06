Poet’s Corner: ‘Augustan Sunset’ by Fan Ogilvie

Augustan Sunset: The Masters; A Homage to Marianne Moore

By Fan Ogilvie

I too dislike it

Reading it however

With a perfect contempt for it

One discovers in it

A place for the comma,

A genuine pause in the verse

Borrowed from the birds

Who can’t sing throughout

The hours of the Masters

Without an avian stop.

Augustan wings chirp

Over the Edenic course.

Pine trees, walks of impatiens,

Begonias, blooming azaleas

Or dogwoods, more false than real

But real enough to fool the eye

Like the “green” grass, scissor’s cut,

Small upright yellow flags

Blowing in green jacket air:

Imagine “a garden for real toads.”

There is magic in the arc

Of a Titleist ball against

All blue, all sky.

The ball falls through shadows

Of the pines, drops on pristine fairway,

Sand trap, putting green or ruff.

The best players like poets

Play in shadows of the pines

Against raw talent of the pack:

The genuine in this artifice.

Fanny Staunton Ogilvie has published four books of poetry: “You: Selected Poems and Knot: A Life” (memoir), “Easiness Found,” “The Berth,” and “Dust is the Only Secret.” Her new collection, “A Little of This / A Little of That, and Oh God What Have I Done to You,” will be published in autumn 2025. Her original art accompanies each book.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com. Please include a bio of two to three sentences.