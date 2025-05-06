The world brightened on August 3, 1942, when Sara E. Wenner (a.k.a. Rolfe’s wife, Mom to Jeanene and Brent, Grannie to Alex and Leah, sister and friend to all) was born. On Dec. 29, 2024, the stars in heaven above got brighter when she peacefully passed away with Rolfe by her side.

Sara was born in Wilmington, Del., and from a young age had a love for all animals, which at one point included a pet chicken. She went to Juniata College (where she and Rolfe met), graduating cum laude in elementary education followed by a master’s degree from Central Connecticut State University. She and Rolfe married in 1965, and lived in Delaware while she pursued a teaching career. In 1967, a small lot on Martha’s Vineyard was purchased; this would eventually become their home, where family was celebrated, and in 2007, Martha’s Vineyard became their permanent home. In 1970, they moved to Hamden, Conn., and then in 1978, they settled in Avon, Conn. During these years, Sara taught grades K to 5, with kindergarten being her favorite.

She was meant to be a teacher — her closet full of sweaters with matching earrings for every holiday always brought a smile to those around her, especially her students. Sara consistently went the extra mile with her students to make sure they were ready to move on to the next grade, but they never forgot her, and many would come back to visit her, because Mrs. Wenner was their favorite teacher.

In addition to teaching, she loved being a mom and grandmother, Christmas, traveling, and shopping (she could find a bargain wherever she went). She was an avid reader, loved turtles and Martha’s Vineyard and Hawaii. She was a friend to all, and would help anyone who needed help. Sara couldn’t wait to be Grannie; she instilled her love of traveling in her grandchildren by taking them on many trips. After retiring, she volunteered at Martha’s Vineyard Animal Shelter and Windemere Convalescent Home (where she continued to wear her crazy sweaters).

Sara is survived by her husband, Rolfe Wenner; her daughter, Jeanene Violante, and her husband Dominick; her son, Brent Wenner; grandson Alex Ryan, and granddaughter Leah Violante; and so many friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank Alva and Trophenia Belle Colbourne; and her sister Janet Doyle.

There will be two celebrations of life — one on Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday, May 29, from 3 to 6 pm at the Sailing Camp, Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs, and one in Connecticut on Sunday, June 1, from 1 to 4 pm at the Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road in Farmington, CT 06032. You may sign up or view more information at https://bit.ly/SG_SaraWenner.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish to donate to an organization, we would like to request the donations be made to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod, 25 Communications Way, Hyannis, MA 02601.

Sara will be remembered for her salt-and-pepper hair, her beautiful smile, her contagious laugh, and her kindness and concern for others. More importantly, she will be missed and always loved by those who were near and dear to her, and will remember her as a wonderful wife, Mom, grandmother and friend.