Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: One or two bumper stickers say a lot about the car owner; too many suggest that the owner is not sure who he is.

This week I had a lovely reminder from an old friend. Years ago in D.C., we enjoyed many special times. We even lobbied in Congress for Capital residents to have the right to vote. We loved the Flower Mart at the National Cathedral. We also enjoyed local horse races; one track was near where I lived. She is now 100 years old, in better shape than I. We share some wonderful memories. It was almost like getting together again. How can we let old friends drift away?

M.V. Center for Living is holding a 5k Benefit Walk for Dementia and Caregiving Services. Walk from Little Bridge to “Jaws” Bridge and back. Sign up by 10 am at Little Bridge, $30.

The M.V. Playhouse has a special program next week, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 15, 16, and 17. There will be three public readings after a two-week workshop of American artist, “Loïs Mailou Jones,” a new play by Elaine Savory Jones, directed by MJ Bruder Munafo. To become a significant American artist, Loïs Mailou Jones had to battle racism, sexism, and the conditions of the art market. Her mother, her Haitian husband, and her French friend gave her a base so she could cope with defeats and embrace the making of her unique work.

Good things come in threes — next week at the M.V. Playhouse you can enjoy, for only three performances, “Driver’s Seat: An Obsessive Compulsive Disaster,” written and performed by Ellie Brelis, directed by Emily Mikolitch. Buckle up for a shockingly funny and twisted ride through a young woman’s epic breakup, major breakdown, coming out, and — just possibly — learning how to drive, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 22, 23, 24.

Do you miss things at our Vineyard Haven library? Plans are for weekly library events soon at the Katharine Cornell Theater. All these are free and open to the public. Learn about “Neurocognitive Disorders” with Dr. Nicole Absar on Tuesday, May 13, and hear author Larry Rohter, winner of the Mass Book Award, sharing “Into the Amazon” on May 20. More at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org or call 508-696-4211.

There is a new library series especially for us with Island historian Bow VanRiper, beginning with “Association Hall and the History of Vineyard Haven” on May 27, followed by “History on Plaster: The Stan Murphy Murals” and “Katharine Cornell and the Vineyard.”

Has it really been 50 years? M.V. Film Society members may want to reserve tickets for “JAWS @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story,” a behind-the-scenes documentary, followed by a discussion with Wendy Benchley, on Sunday, June 22, at 7:30 pm. Reserve your free tickets today.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Amy Levine on Tuesday, and also to Brendan O’Neill on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Save the Earth. It’s the only planet with chocolate.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.