Airport working to meet grant deadline

To the Editor:

One might infer from this week’s article concerning the Airport Terminal Renovation project (“Wary of federal cuts, MVY looks to fast-track new terminal project,” posted May 2) that the urgency to get the MVC’s approval is due to the current turmoil in the federal government. The need for fast-track consideration is due to the parameters the FAA established in 2022 as part of its $5B Airport Terminals Program.

The goal of this program is to address the aging infrastructure of the nation’s airports. The program provides $1B in grants each year. In October 2024, the Martha’s Vineyard Airport received notification that we received a grant of $15M to renovate the terminal. The airport’s terminal met all of the program’s target improvement areas of safety, security, access, and infrastructure. The program requires that any airport that receives such a grant has a design completed and construction contract awarded by July 1 of the following year. If this condition is not met, the airport loses the funds.

The airport has been engaged in considering various possible renovation options for several years, but did not move ahead due to funding issues. Upon receiving notification of the grant, the Airport Commission and staff immediately accelerated the work to complete the design and seek approval from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission and the West Tisbury planning board. Both boards have been very cooperative in working with the airport to meet the deadlines. The Land Use Planning Committee made a recommendation to approve the design to the full MVC on Monday, May 6, and the design is scheduled to be considered at Thursday’s meeting. The West Tisbury planning board is scheduled to consider the design on May 12. With the approval of both boards, the airport is scheduled to solicit construction bids on May 15 and award a contract by July 1.

The Airport Commission and staff are very grateful for the cooperation from the MVC and the West Tisbury planning board, as well as the excellent work from McFarland Johnson, the consulting engineers, and Fennick McKredy, the architects.

Bob Rosenbaum, chair

Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission