Business owner faces harassment allegations

A prominent business owner on the Island is facing allegations of harassment filed by a former employee.

Suehellen Motta Rochel, a former employee at Bobby B’s in Vineyard Haven, received a year-long harassment prevention order against Elio Silva, owner of the Vineyard Grocer and Bobby Bs, following a hearing at the Edgartown District Court at the end of last month.

Both Silva and Rochel appeared before the court over Zoom on the morning of April 25, side-by-side on the courthouse monitor, with an interpreter providing translations.

Among Rochel’s complaints, she alleged that she found inappropriate images on a work phone and that she was repeatedly hugged and touched by Silva when she specifically said she did not want to be touched.

“He made me feel very uncomfortable,” Rochel said.

In response at the hearing, Silva argued he never wanted to make Rochel uncomfortable, never meant to touch her inappropriately, and told the judge he felt that this was a case of a disgruntled employee.

Before issuing his verdict, Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes asked Silva, “How would you know if someone is comfortable with all your hugs?” Silva responded, “If they don’t hug me back.”

Barnes explained that employees may feel compelled to reciprocate Silva’s hugs out of fear of workplace repercussions, such as being fired or perceived as a negative person, despite not wanting one.

The court found that there was cause to enact the harassment prevention order that Rochel requested against Silva for a year; Silva also said he would be seeking a restraining order against Rochel from all his business’ locations.