Dr. Nicole Absar, who provides neurocognitive and Alzheimer’s disease services to the Island community, will give a talk through the Vineyard Haven Library on the various diseases that can present with memory and cognitive dysfunction. Cognitive deficits are often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer’s. Precise and early diagnosis is important, as specific treatments can be tailored to the condition. Tuesday, May 13, at 6 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, 51 Spring Street, Vineyard Haven.