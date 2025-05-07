Disappointed in editorial decision

To the Editor:

We were disappointed by both the headline “Brazilian immigrant charged in gun ring linked to Island” (April 24) and the associated article’s emphasis on the status of the people involved in this story. Both are unnecessarily provocative in tone, given the times in which we are living.

Of course, it is disturbing to read about an alleged gun and drug ring operating on the Island, and heartening to read that the two men accused of its operation were apprehended. But why the need to focus on their immigration status? Native-born Americans are perfectly capable of committing crimes like these. Meanwhile, there are hundreds of people currently living on the Island who were born in countries other than the U.S., many of whom have worked to become citizens, many others of whom hold work visas and green cards, all here legally, all performing essential work that helps fuel our Island economy. Your headline and unnecessary focus on the alleged perpetrators’ immigration status undermines the legitimacy of those others living productive lives and are here legally.

Matt Pelikan and Rabbi Lori Shaller

Oak Bluffs