Sarah Richards will host a hands-on “Introduction to Lavender” workshop. Raised on the Vineyard and the former owner of a thriving lavender farm on Whidbey Island, Washington, Richards brings over two decades of expertise, including the distilling of lavender essential oils and hydrosol. She will share knowledge on growing lavender, its uses, and even distillation in one of her stills. Friday, May 9, 1 to 2 pm at Tisbury Council on Aging, 34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven.