Moped licenses need thorough review, for public’s safety

To the Editor:

The renewal of moped licenses will be discussed at the upcoming Oak Bluffs Select Board meeting on Tuesday, May 13.

I was a member of the Mopeds Are Dangerous Action Committee in 2016. We did our best to make the roads of Martha’s Vineyard safer by suggesting changes to the operation of the businesses to promote increased safety, proper training, and vetting of potential renters. We got a nonbinding question on the ballot of each of the towns asking if moped rentals should be stopped on the Vineyard. All of the towns said yes. Our point was always that enforcement saves lives.

We all know the history of the accidents and tragedies related to rentals of mopeds (more like powerful scooters now) to riders with no skills handling two-wheeled motor vehicles. If the licenses are to be renewed, ridership should be restricted to one person per vehicle. Riding with someone on the back of a two-wheeled vehicle requires a different set of skills than riding solo. The renters of these mopeds, even if they have ridden a two-wheeled motor vehicle before, may not have experience handling such a vehicle with the difference in weight distribution and management, coupled with the crowded, narrow, and sandy roads. I believe that visitors to the Island in general, and moped renters specifically, do not comprehend the size of the Vineyard, nor its changing topography. Last year’s fatal accident on Beach Road should be the last on this Island if the board does its duty and takes into full consideration the stipulations of the town bylaws and the license requirements.

I urge all Vineyard residents to attend the meeting next Tuesday and make your voices heard. If you are unable to attend, write a letter to the select board and send it to bosadmin@oakbluffsma.gov for inclusion in the meeting notes. The most important role in our democracy is the citizen, and together our voices can make our community safer.

Nicole Brisson

Edgartown