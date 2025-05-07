A night of music at the Strand

Join MV SOUND LLC on Saturday, May 10, at 8 pm at the Strand Theatre in Oak Bluffs for a night of music, with performances by Ben and Isaac Taylor, Reed Foehl with Putnam Murdock, Jodie Treloar Sampson with Sneakytown, and Jared Salvatore. The musical styles range from folk/Americana to singer-songwriter, with a little pop and blues. Doors open at 7 pm.

The night is part of the 2025 MV SOUND Series, leading to the annual MV SOUND Festival on August 31, featuring Barrington Levy. These events are showcases of Island talent with occasional special guests from afar.