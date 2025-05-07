V.H. Harbor Cultural District preseason meeting

Vineyard Haven Harbor Cultural District (VHHCD) is holding its final open meeting until the fall. Here is a list of what will be covered at the meeting:

Very first call for art

With a “Jaws”-themed art show taking place this June, the district is currently creating a list of interested artists in order to better estimate the number of submissions. A display and online auction will run from June 22–July 20, with artists receiving 50 percent of their artwork’s winning bid, with the other 50 percent going toward upcoming VHHCD initiatives. Update on Plein Air Podiums Project

According to the district, “Now that our funding request was approved at Tisbury’s town meeting last Tuesday, we can start moving forward with this exciting project, and we want to spread the word on our next steps.” 2025 First Friday Season (FFVH):

Applications are now open for First Friday events in Vineyard Haven. Go to the firstfridayvh.com website and click “Apply” in the upper menu.

VHHCD would also like to share some confirmed collaborations for this year’s FFVH season, as well as its new promotional video made by local videographers during the 2024 August event. The meeting will be held on Thursday, May 8, from 6 to 7 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theater, 24 Church St., Vineyard Haven.

Additional need-to-know dates: June 1: deadline for artists to submit an interest form for “Jaws” Art Auction; June 6: first FFVH of the season; June 22: start of the “Jaws” Art Auction.