Island community rallies around Rodenbaugh family

The family of Frank Rodenbaugh, the two-year-old Islander who died tragically in March, has launched a fundraising campaign to rebuild a playground at the Oak Bluffs School — and within hours they have raised about a third of the estimated cost due to an outpouring of support from the community.

Frank’s parents, Julie and Matt Rodenbaugh, launched the GoFundMe campaign on Thursday and are hoping to raise $200,000, noting that the playground was one of the two-year-old’s favorite places. As of 4 pm, the family had already raised nearly $70,000.

Their intention is to restore the area and create a safe, inclusive, and lasting place for kids in the entire community to enjoy.

“We’re overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from our community,” the Rodenbaugh family said in a message to The Times. “In less than five hours, we’ve already raised nearly 25 percent of our goal—and that’s a powerful reminder of what this Island is made of. This playground was one of Frankie’s favorite places, and seeing the community rally around this project in his memory means more to our family than we can put into words.

“This isn’t just about honoring our son—it’s about investing in a safe, beautiful space where all Island children can learn, grow, and play,” he said. “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has donated, shared the campaign, or reached out. With [pre-K program] Project Headway leading the effort, and with the community behind us, we’re hopeful that we can bring this playground to life.”

Julie Rodenbaugh is also a teacher at the Oak Bluffs School, where principal Jeremy Light said the school community is grateful for the support.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to live in such a supportive and generous community,” Light said. “Julie is working closely with Project Headway, our pre-K program here at the Oak Bluffs School. The funds being raised will go toward a much-needed new playground for our pre-K students, building on the contributions already made by the Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools.

“It’s truly inspiring to see so many people come together for our youngest learners and for the Rodenbaugh family,” he added.

The family has also written an obituary for their son that describes “Frankie,” as they called him, as a “boy’s boy through and through” and “a joyful force of nature.”