Vineyard drought status improves

While the Island’s drought status is improving, the state is still asking residents to limit their water usage.

According to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental affairs, Martha’s Vineyard is in a mild drought as of April 1. The state had classified the Island as being in a “significant drought” since January.

The last time the Island was not in a drought was in October. Elsewhere in Massachusetts, the only area in the state that has returned to normal is the Central Region.

The state provided a list of guidelines for areas in a mild drought.

For Residents and businesses:

Minimize overall water use.

Limit outdoor watering to one day per week from 5:00 PM to 9:00 AM, or less frequently if required by your water supplier.

Plant only local and drought-resistant species.

Fix indoor leaks, such as from toilets, faucets, and showers, which result in more than 60 percent of indoor use.

For larger buildings and businesses, conduct water audits to identify areas of leaks and potential water conservation opportunities.

Minimize lawn sizes.

Harvest rainwater for outdoor watering.

For communities: