Aileen Alma Jackson

Aileen Alma Schultz Jackson passed on Nov. 24, 2024, at the age of 75.

She was born on May 30, 1949, in Portland, Maine. Throughout her childhood, she grew up in many different places, from North Vassalboro, Gilford, and Sangerville in Maine to Charlottesville, Va., Sarasota, Fla., and Philadelphia. Her family eventually settled on Martha’s Vineyard in 1962. She was an equestrian, and loved horses; her favorite was her beloved horse Misty. She graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 1967.

She met the love of her life, Wayne Jackson Sr., on the Island, and the two were married on July 24, 1967, in Edgartown at the Federated Church. Together they had four adventurous boys, whom Aileen loved dearly. She would have done anything for them, and in fact once jumped in the frigid fall waters off Edgartown Memorial Wharf at the drop of a dime to rescue one of them who had fallen in.

She will be missed dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Jackson Sr.; and her parents, Alma and Bernard Schultz. She is survived by her brother, Paul Schultz; her sons, James Jackson, Wayne Jackson Jr. and his wife Cindy, Anthony Jackson and his wife Cassidy, and Aaron Jackson.

A private family service will be held.