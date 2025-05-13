MVYouth awards nearly $1 million in scholarships

MVYouth announced it has awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships to Island students.

A Tuesday press release from the organization states the awards are for college, healthcare, education, and workforce development. Over the past 11 years, the nonprofit has awarded more than $8 million in college and technical training scholarships, to 113 students.

Lindsey Scott, MVYouth executive director, said every year there is “tremendous demand” for financial support from students with “excellent academic performance” who received admissions to schools they cannot afford.

“We are thrilled to be able to help so many students and families take advantage of outstanding educational opportunities without taking on debt,” Scott said in the release.

MVYouth’s scholarships provide “last-dollar funding” to fill the gaps remaining after calculating financial aid and family contributions. Here is the list of this year’s award recipients:

College scholarships

Kathleen DaSilva, who will attend American University

Kevin Peres, who will attend Providence College

Henry Shank, who will attend University of Vermont

Elliot Stead, who will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Nyoka Walters, who will attend Temple University.

Healthcare and education scholarships

Elaina Cacchiotti, who will attend Allegheny College to pursue an education career

Sofia Sampaio, who will attend Stonehill College to pursue an education career

Sawyer Schaefer, who will attend the University of Vermont to pursue a nursing career

Sophie Winters, who will attend Providence College to pursue an occupational therapy career

Workforce development scholarships

Lillie Cabral, who will attend Paul Mitchell – The School for hairstyling

Gabriel Dos Santos, who will attend Upper Cape Tech for electrical engineering



“This year’s scholarship recipients are a remarkable group of smart, motivated, compassionate young people. MVYouth is proud to help launch them on their chosen paths,” Liz Pickman, MVYouth’s advisory board chair, said in the press release.