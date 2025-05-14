Aquinnah Town Column

Due to deadline realities, I am writing several days before our town meeting, and then the election, so I obviously can’t give you any details on who and what got elected. I don’t yet know. That said, I have been a registrar here for several years now, and I can guarantee you how it went.

Town meeting here draws at least a quorum, and is frequently packed. People are checked in and given a little device that allows them to vote yea or nay on each warrant article. There are the usual voters who always read the warrant carefully, in advance, and have questions or comments about the budget or the current issues all ready to express. There are voters who sit together in clumps and share meaningful glances. There are voters who are frantically skimming the warrant booklet, figuring out how they want to vote, because they haven’t looked it over in advance. There is usually at least one hot issue, and there are sure to be folks brave enough to stand up and say what they think about it. We get through the evening calmer somehow, still friendly, and still committed to the town. And the work of running the town continues.

Election day always begins as soon as the door opens at 8 in the morning, as voters come in on their way to work. They are greeted by our town clerk and at least one of the registrars. They are checked in, given their ballot, walk over to one of the private voting booths, fill out the ballot, and then bring it over and fit it into the top of our beloved, ancient voting machine. The constable or a registrar turns the crank, the machine counts the ballot, and drops it into the locked box. This goes on all day, with clumps of voters coming at lunchtime, or after school pickups, or before going home to dinner, or rushing in at the last minute, just as we are ready to close the doors at 8 pm. Meanwhile, the number of registrars swells to meet the demands, checking and double-checking the numbers on the sign-in sheets against the number of ballots in the box, making sure no mistakes have been made. They then stay on until each ballot is counted, finally getting back home at some crazy bedtime hour, proud to have been of service.

Both town meeting and election day are emotional for me. I love seeing my neighbors. I love watching the thrill of the voters who, either because of their age or their new citizenship status, are voting for the first time. I love hanging out with my fellow registrars, munching on snacks and guzzling coffee or tea, swapping gossip. And I love watching democracy at work. Here in Aquinnah, all who are eligible get to vote, and have their vote carefully counted, and that is truly wonderful. They each have a say in what happens. This is precious, and I’m proud to be a part of it. My citizen heart says to those out there in other parts of our country who are trying to make voting more difficult, just — “Stop that!”

Our new neighbor, Dr. Ruth Folchman, is looking to start an ongoing offering for those interested in a mindfulness and meditation group here in Aquinnah. Those who are experienced meditators and those who are just curious are all invited. She will provide meditation guidance, and some discussion about Vipassana foundations and teachings. Ruth is a warm, smart lady, a Buddhist practitioner, and certified teacher. The sessions are on Thursdays, beginning May 22, from 8to 9 am at Town Hall. Call with questions (413-575-0110), or just go and check it out.

And for some fun, the Vineyard Preservation Trust invites you to a Spring Contra Dance at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury, with live music by the Flying Elbows and calling by Don Heinold. It’s to help benefit the rejuvenation of the Grange Hall, but it’s “pay as you can.” It’s happening Thursday, May 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. See you there!

Birthdays this week: Eddie Stahl on the 15th, Leigh Vanderhoop on the 16th, and both Aquinnah Witham and Tom Seemon on the 17th.

Please, please send your news to aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.

