It’s time for the second annual Harmony and Heritage Night, benefiting the Island Children’s School. There will be a silent auction, catering by Mo’s, and music by DJ Dern. It’s on Friday, May 16, from 6 to 9 pm at the Portuguese-American Club, 137 Vineyard Ave., Oak Bluffs. For questions, email islandchildren@comcast.net or call 508-693-5815.