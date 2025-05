Levor King Jr.

Shanalee King and Levor King of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Levor King Jr., born on May 7, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Young Levor weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Cedar Michael Sharp

Rebecca Sharp and Heather Sharp of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Cedar Michael Sharp, on May 8, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Cedar weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces.