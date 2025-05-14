Chilmark Town Column

The crush to get things done before June 1 can be hard to push away. Somehow tasks that seem simple can often lead to uncovering something else that needs attending to. It is helping to think about life as a Rube Goldberg machine made up of a series of jigsaw puzzles. We are up to the tasks, and nothing happens without teamwork.

None of the tender plants succumbed to the wild shifts in weather conditions when it felt more Iike March than May. I’m ready for some warm, sunny days.

Who knew? It helps to call the hospital lab or radiology and confirm they have your order before you get there, and an electric doorbell ringer with a remote button makes a great alert system for when someone downstairs needs help from someone upstairs.

Shout-outs to Thomas Bena and everyone who brings us Stillpoint and its Friday Night Forums, where people of all ages, from all over the Island, gather in a circle, and practice listening with curiosity and respect to the wide range of experiences and perspectives that exist in our community. Last week the topic was political identities. Well done to the professional facilitator. Next time I will get his name. These gatherings truly offer us the opportunity to learn different perspectives, foster understanding, and help us strengthen our community. Connections make us more resilient.

The next topic is the up-Island and down-Island divide. Register on the Stillpoint website, so it knows how many people to expect. May 23, 7–8:30 pm, followed by food and lively conversations.

Friends and family of Kathy Coe are arriving. Her internment is at 11 am on May 17, at the Abel’s Hill Cemetery, followed by a celebration of her life at the Chilmark Community Center at noon. We are invited to bring a dish to share. Kathy died on Dec. 15, 2024, at the age of 71.

Next weekend is Memorial Day, and Iggy’s will be open Sunday, May 25, 8:30–noon.

Sunday, May 25, at 9 am, the Chilmark Community Church’s Blessing of the Fleet of commercial and pleasure vessels in Menemsha. Please join us. I will bring doughnuts and a basket of blossoms so that we can include personal prayers of remembrance. Remember, Marshall and Katie Carroll offer yummy cups of coffee at the Texaco.

Wishing you all a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.