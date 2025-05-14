Edgartown Town Column

When I took on this job as your Edgartown columnist, my first question was if I could make it into a food column, to which the powers that be answered, No can do. Which is understandable, as this is a general town column, but when said town’s local coffee shops and restaurants reopen for the season, who am I to keep delicious insider tips from you? How can I not let you know about the incredible cardamom bun and lavender cortado I had at Behind the Bookstore, where I met the new barita, Ennis, and the new general manager, Daniel? How can I hide from you that the dinner I had at Bettini at the Harbor View Hotel was delightful, and that I had an ethereal mushroom gnocchi dish and a perfectly balanced espresso martini, while having a great conversation with local bartenders Hunter and Taylor?

How am I to not mention in this column that thanks to the power of social media, I met the new pastry chef at the Winnetu, Sofia, via message on Instagram, and three days later, we were having an early dinner at the Atlantic, overlooking Edgartown Harbor and eating fried artichokes, octopus, and salad alongside Rachel, who came all the way from Oak Bluffs to indulge with us? Am I to forget about attending “Martha’s Party” at the Daniel Fisher House, where I stuffed myself full of Buckley’s Gourmet Catering’s cheese puffs, made by Taylor Buckley and team? Like I said — I’m not one to keep things from you, my dear readers, so I had to share. At the end of the day, the way food connects us as a community is deeply embedded in the way I do life, and for that I am thankful.

Now that I’ve gotten all that off my chest, we can dive into less delicious but still enticing town updates. This is very last-minute, as the deadline is tomorrow, May 16, but if you know a high school student, have them enter the “Island Inspiration: Arts and Writing MVRHS Contest,” to celebrate the Vineyard Preservation Trust’s 50th anniversary. They’ll get to explore the rich history of our Island and the historic properties the Vineyard Trust preserves through nine unique mediums, and let their creativity shine. Physical submissions can be delivered to Carnegie Heritage Center at 58 North Water St.

Coming up this weekend is Porchfest, a musical event for the community and by the community, and I’m looking forward to a lyrical day of family, friends, and fun. The 2025 lineup includes musical performances at the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club, Bad Martha’s Brewery and Donaroma’s, Edgartown Commons, the Edgartown library, Harbor View Hotel, Kenworthy, Eisenhauer Gallery, Edgartown Books, Hob Knob Hotel, and more. Full details and schedule can be found online at visitedgartown.org/porchfest — hope to see you all out there enjoying some great music and supporting our local community!

If you’re looking to continue the musical waves, on Monday the 19th, head to Slough Farm for a Community Sing event. Join in on easy-to-learn songs from around the world with song leader Roberta Kirn. No experience necessary. All ages are welcome, and it’s a free event! Roberta is truly a special human, and we are so lucky to have her in our community, sharing her gifts with us and leading us in learning about our own musical gifts. This is another must-not-miss event this week.

Belated birthday wishes go out to Jane Norton and Meg Giordano (May 13) and Jim Gibson (May 14); and a happy upcoming birthday to Susanna Herlitz-Ferguson of MV Botiga on Church Street (May 15), Amanda Clampitt of Katama Candle Co. (May 16), and Julia Spiro of local literary fame (May 18). Wishing you all a delicious week ahead; if you’ve had a tasty sip or bite this week in Edgartown, make sure to send me an email at marnely@gmail.com to let me know. Much appreciated!

