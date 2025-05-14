Fiber & Felt workshop with Mary Beth Daniels

The Martha's Vineyard Times
"Saturated," alpaca wool, mohair, and silk. —Art by Mary Beth Daniels / Photo

At a Fiber & Felt workshop with Mary Beth Daniels, you’ll be introduced to the ancient craft of needle felting, involving pushing, pulling, and combining fibers using a barbed needle. Needle felting can be used to create 2D images or 3D objects. Class size is limited to eight people. To reserve your spot, visit fiberandfelt.com. It’s on Tuesday, May 20, from 1 to 2:30 pm at the Tisbury Council on Aging, 34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven. For questions, contact Anne McDonough: amcdonough@tisburyma.gov, 508-696-4205.

 

