Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts.” —Mark Twain

I did a little travel last week — just down to the Florida panhandle for a week at the beach. We met up with Renee Nolan and Steve Grace, and Renee’s sister Diane Beckwith and friend Karyl Kennedy came down from Georgia to attend “Sun, Sand & Soul,” a three-day music festival at Miramar Beach. Tedeschi Trucks Band and Bonnie Raitt were the headliners, the music was fantastic, and we all had a great time.

Most of the people we met while in that beautiful area were from Southern states, like Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas. Our Massachusetts accents definitely stuck out! I met a lot of really nice people, of all ages: young parents traveling with children, middle-aged folks on vacation, retirees visiting grandchildren. I met people who had never been to a beach before, and I met people who had never met someone from Massachusetts before.

We talked about our lives and our families; we exchanged recommendations and recipes. I was struck by the truth that people everywhere have more in common than what divides us.

The M.V. Center for Living is holding a benefit walk to support dementia and caregiver services on May 17. Meet at the little bridge on State Beach at 10 am to walk to the Big Bridge and back. Suggested donation is $30, rain date is May 18. Register at mvcenter4living.org or at the Little Bridge before the walk. Call 508-939-9440 for more info.

The Vineyard Greenhouse is open! Public sales days are Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day from 10 am to 3 pm. You can become a member for $50, and get discounted prices on everything. They are always looking for volunteers as well; you can email greenhousevineyard@gmail.com.

Featherstone Center for the Arts opened its annual “Art of Flowers” exhibit on May 4. This gorgeous and inspiring show will be up through May 25, so don’t miss it. The gallery is open daily from noon to 4 pm. While you are there, check out the companion exhibit by the children of Garden Gate Preschool, “The Art of Flowers through the Eyes of Children,” in the Schule Chapel Gallery.

Featherstone has also published the schedule for its summer 2025 concerts on the lawn, one of my favorite summer activities! If you like to plan ahead, check the schedule at featherstoneart.org.

Happy birthday to Marie Doubleday on May 17! Birthday hugs and dragonflies to Angella Henry on the 19th. Annie Parsons and Henry Diodati share the day on the 20th, and I’m sending heavenly wishes to Dee Moyer. Hannah Vanderlaske celebrates on the 21st. Happy birthday on the 22nd to Ben Durrell.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.