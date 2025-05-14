Real Estate Transactions: May 5 – 9, 2025

Chilmark

May 6, Martha E. Solinger transferred 18 Trustees Lane to Martha E. Solinger, trustee of Martha E. Solinger Lifetime Trust, for $1.

May 6, Cheryl Grella sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 506 Week 35 and Unit 508 Week 36 to Bradford Coleman, trustee of Bradford Coleman Family Trust, for $25,000.

Edgartown

May 6, Renee Greene sold 475 Katama Road C5 to John Hynes for $510,000

May 7, Deborah M. Kurker and Richard C. Kurker sold 72 Windsor Drive to Tiffany L. Stichel, trustee of 72 Windsor Drive Realty Trust, for $700,500.

May 8, Nick Mohammad Niknejad and Abby Zahra Niknejad sold 31 Ninth St. North to Brendan Haley and Jessica Haley for $1,110,000.

May 9, MSK LLC sold 20 Mill Hill Road to Lisa Lazarus and Robert Coviello for $4,200,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 6, Santander Bank NA, successor by merger to Martha’s Vineyard National Bank of Tisbury, sold 3 Oak Bluffs Ave. to FD 3 Oak LLC for $2,695,000.