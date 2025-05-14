Thank you to Offshore Ale

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Friends of the Up-Island Council on Aging, I would like to thank Sue and Dave at Offshore Ale Co. for so generously hosting our Dine-to-Donate event last Tuesday. It was lots of fun, and we were able to raise funds to help offset some of the financial challenges many of our up-Island residents are experiencing. Offshore’s continued support of nonprofits shines a light on what makes our Island so great. Thanks!

Beth Kramer, clerk

Friends of the Up-Island Council on Aging