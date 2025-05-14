Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: True friends leave footprints on your heart.

It is a very good feeling to welcome back our summer neighbors. While we may keep in touch over the winter, it is so much better to have them nearby.

This Sunday, May 18, is the next to last of the “Local Off-Season Music and Dancing” at the Unitarian Universalist Society, from 4 to 5:30 pm, with the MV Ballroom Dancers. Enjoy music by Smooth B and DJ Sterling Bishop. Come to dance, or just to listen. The final MV Ballroom “Local Off-Season Dancing” will be Sunday, June 22, at 4 pm.

On Monday afternoon, May 19, from 3 to 6, Sherm and Susan Goldstein are celebrating 40 years at the Mansion House, now along with their son Josh and daughter Nili. And don’t forget the Health Club. Congratulations and good wishes to the Goldstein family. The town has a lot to be proud of right there on Main Street.

Our Vineyard Haven library offers events at the Katharine Cornell Theater with local and visiting authors, including, on Tuesday, May 20, at 6 pm, Mass Book Award honoree Larry Rohter. He will share his book, “Into the Amazon.”

Did I mention the new series with Island historian Bow Van Riper, beginning with “Association Hall and the History of Vineyard Haven” on May 27, followed by “History on Plaster: The Stan Murphy Murals,” and “Katharine Cornell and the Vineyard”? I wish I could be there.

If you were wondering: The library on Church Street has an outdoor book return next to the parking lot entrance to the library. You can also return books at any Island library. Weekly V.H. library events are at the Katharine Cornell Theater.

Note the date, and plan to watch the Tisbury School students in the Memorial March to the Sea on Friday, May 23. They leave the school at 12:15 pm to parade down Spring Street to Main Street, to Owen Park. The ceremony will take about 45 minutes. Students in grades K through 8 will carry flowers in the parade to throw into the harbor, commemorating those who have given their lives for their country. The band will be playing, flags will be waving. Students in grade 8 will help elementary classes on the pier. Students will be dismissed at Owen Park, about 1 pm.

The Louisa Gould Gallery invites you to an artist reception and springtime show of 40 new works of art by gallery artists, and jewelry by local jeweler Kathleen Tackabury, on Sunday, May 25, from 5 to 7 pm.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Jill Walsh. Happy birthday to Violet Patrick on Sunday. Many happy returns on Monday to Craig Mayhew.

Heard on Main Street: If you can’t be kind, at least have the decency to be vague.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.