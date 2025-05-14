Woods Hole terminal a safety hazard

To the Editor:

The dangerous situation at the Woods Hole terminal must be addressed immediately. Vehicles, pedestrians, and the lack of adequate staff to direct traffic in the parking lot combine to make the area confusing and unsafe. Buses, cars, and trucks are all trying to navigate the entrances and exits from the parking lot simultaneously, often using the same route. The foot, bicycle, and vehicle traffic also must contend with the construction activity they are faced with upon stepping off the boat.

We also understand there have been complaints from elderly and handicapped passengers who are unable to navigate the current configuration to get to the ticket office. There are no designated spaces for them to use when entering the building. The restriction of such access is questionably illegal.

This is only going to get worse as the season approaches. The level of chaos will increase as the level of traffic increases. Something must be done now. This is one accident away from a major injury or lawsuit. It is our firm belief that the Steamship Authority will be responsible for any future accidents on the terminal site. The SSA has repeatedly refused to address well-documented problems identified by the town of Falmouth’s transportation committee and the town of Falmouth’s bicycle and pedestrian committee in recent months and years. Due to the SSA’s continuing inaction, liability for any accident will fall upon the Steamship Authority.

It is irresponsible and dangerous to subject passengers to this level of risk.

The Steering Committees of Steamship Authority Citizens’ Action Group and Southeast Massachusetts Regional Transportation (SMART) Citizens Task Force

Amy Cody, SSA-CAG steering committee co-chair

Nathaniel Trumbull, SMART co-founder