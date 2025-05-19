Edgartown middle school volleyball champs

1 of 2

The Edgartown Eagles soared to victory in the middle school volleyball championship last week, defeating the West Tisbury Hawks in a competitive, best-of-five showdown at the Edgartown Schools gymnasium.

The match drew a lively crowd of parents, teachers, and families, filling the stands with supportive and invested cheers.

The Eagles clinched the title after a hard-fought battle, narrowly securing 25 points in three matches consecutively to overtake the Hawks.

Despite the raw athleticism on the Hawks side, the Eagles relied on disciplined assists, precise recoveries, and desperate defense in the face of looming Hawk spikes.