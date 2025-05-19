Rodenbaugh family launches new nonprofit for Island playgrounds

The family of Frank Rodenbaugh, the 2-year-old Islander who died tragically in March, launched a fundraising campaign earlier this month to rebuild a playground at the Oak Bluffs School in his honor — and within days, all of the requested funds had been raised through more than 800 donations.

Frank’s parents, Julie and Matt Rodenbaugh, launched the GoFundMe campaign hoping to raise $200,000. The playground was one of the 2-year-old’s favorite places to go 2-year-old, whom the family has described as “a joyful force of nature” and a “boy’s boy” who loved trucks and sand piles.

Within a few hours, about a quarter of the funds had been raised. By the end of the week, the goal had been met and then some. As of Tuesday last week, the family had raised more than $230,000. The family noted that they received 835 different donations, some as high as $10,000.

The family’s intention is to restore the playground and create a safe, inclusive, and lasting place for kids in the entire community to enjoy.

Now the family’s initiative has grown. The Rodenbaughs are launching a new nonprofit aimed at working with the community to improve and build new play spaces for children across the Vineyard, not just the Oak Bluffs preschool. They are calling it the Frankie Fund, and the goal is to create spaces that reflect the “joy, curiosity, and love for life that defined who Frankie was.”

“What started as a tribute to his favorite place has become something so much more,” Matt Rodenbaugh, Frank’s father, told The Times.

“We’re incredibly grateful and truly humbled by the outpouring of support from this community,” the family wrote. “Seeing the community rally around this project in his memory means more to our family than we can put into words. This isn’t just about honoring our son — it’s about investing in a safe, beautiful space where all Island children can learn, grow, and play.”

The support from the community, Rodenbaugh said, has helped bring some light to a tragic time for their family. “The amount of outreach, kindness, and action we’ve seen reminds us that even in the darkest of times, there is still light to be found.”

Julie Rodenbaugh, Frank’s mother, is a teacher at the Oak Bluffs School. Principal Jeremy Light said the school community is grateful for the support from the community as well.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to live in such a supportive and generous community,” he said. “Julie is working closely with Project Headway, our pre-K program here at the Oak Bluffs School. The funds being raised will go toward a much-needed new playground for our pre-K students, building on the contributions already made by the Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools.

“It’s truly inspiring to see so many people come together for our youngest learners and for the Rodenbaugh family,” he added.

The family is holding a celebration of life for Frank on May 24, from 1 to 4 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Hall. Matt Rodenbaugh said that everyone who has been “part of this journey” is welcome to come, share a memory, and help honor “the beautiful, bright spirit of our little boy.”