Aquinnah Town Column

Last week was a time of change here in Aquinnah. We suffered the loss of a woman who has long been an integral part of our community. Roxanne Ackerman was a mother, a grandmother, our town constable, and our representative to the School Committee. So many are grieving her loss. Rest in peace, Roxanne. Thank you for all you have done. Thank you for giving us your family. You have earned this rest.

Last week also brought us our town meeting and town election. It marked the last meeting steered by our long-serving moderator, Michael Hebert. For years his was the face and voice that got us through. His ability to sort wheat from chaff, to calmly explain protocols that did or didn’t allow us to do things, was extraordinary. He didn’t show impatience or alarm, he just kept us moving along. We owe him a huge debt of gratitude and respect.

Gary Haley served as a member of the select board for many years. He always gave us calm and reasoned attention, and demonstrated how teams can work together for positive change. Gary was and remains a stalwart and always reliable friend to this town. Thank you, Gary, for all you are and all you have done. We wish Chris Manning the best as he steps in as our new select board member.

There was a stream of young voters this year. Included was the first-time-eligible voter Rodeo Langer. As he put his ballot into the box, registrars Caroline Feltz, Mallory Butler, Margie Spitz, and I all felt teary as we recalled him as a little tyke, helping his parents put their ballots into the box. Welcome to the electorate, Rodeo. We’re proud to have you on board.

The ticks are having a heyday. Be prepared. Our health department sent out a notice about 15 percent discounts available for purchase of Insect Shield items. Visit insectshield.com and use MARTHASV2025 at checkout. Also, if you want a yard survey done on your property, contact Patrick Roden-Reynolds at mvticks@gmail.com.

The monthly luncheon at Town Hall sponsored by the Up-Island Council on Aging takes place Wednesday, May 28. This one will give us a musical treat with musician John O’Toole. Call the council at 508-693-2896 to reserve your spot.

Ruth Folchman invites you to a Mindfulness and Meditation group gathering at 8 am on Thursdays, May 22 and 29, at the Town Hall. Go on by and give it a try. Can’t hurt, and might be a great relief. It is free of charge, although donations can be accepted. Call 413-575-0110 with any questions.

The Beach BeFrienders alert us all to go to Zack’s Beach (off Moshup’s Trail), as there are tiny pieces of blue foam stuck in the rocks that need to be removed. Help protect our wildlife; get on out there and get rid of the foam.

Put on your dancing shoes. The Vineyard Preservation Trust is sponsoring a Spring Contra Dance at the Grange Hall on May 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. It features live music by the Flying Elbows, and calling by Don Heinold. It’s pay as you can, with donations supporting restoration of this historic gathering place.

Birthday greetings go to Stacey Slate on May 24, to Janice Vogel, Lily Melyawati, and Putu Crowell on May 25, to Marcia Shufrin on May 26, and to Susie Bologna and Wenonah Madison, who share May 28.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.